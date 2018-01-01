1 shot in Hazel Green over money dispute, deputies say

Madison County investigators say one was shot and multiple suspects are in custody following a money dispute in Hazel Green.

Scroll for more content...

Deputies were called to the scene of Joe Quick Road and Jimmy Fisk Road around 1 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a call about gunshots in the area.

Witnesses say they saw a vehicle leave the scene, and when deputies arrived, they found a gunshot victim at a home on Walt Campbell Road. Medics took the gunshot victim to Huntsville Hospital, but that person's condition was not released.

Investigators learned where the two suspects were located and took them into custody. The suspects are being interviewed, and it appears that the dispute started over a money issue.

The case remains under investigation, and deputies plan to release new details when they become available.