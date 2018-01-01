1 officer fired, 1 suspended in Alton Sterling's death

A Louisiana police chief has fired the white officer who fatally shot a black man during a struggle outside a convenience store nearly two years ago, a killing that set off widespread protests.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul announced officer Blane Salamoni's firing Friday, less than a week after Louisiana's attorney general ruled out criminal charges in Alton Sterling's July 2016 shooting death.

Paul also suspended officer Howie Lake II, the other officer involved in the deadly confrontation, for three days. Lake helped wrestle Sterling to the ground but didn't fire his weapon that night.

Both officers had remained on paid administrative leave since the shooting.

Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Tuesday that his office isn't charging either officer. The U.S. Justice Department ruled out federal criminal charges last year.