$1 million grant awarded for Huntsville Hospital-Calhoun nursing partnership

Huntsville Hospital and Calhoun Community College are joining together to develop a new nursing program at Calhoun's Huntsville campus.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey joined college and hospital officials Friday morning to announce a $1 million grant from the Alabama Capital Improvement Trust Fund that will go toward constructing a new nursing simulation lab at the Huntsville campus. Huntsville Hospital plans to provide another $1.5 million in funding. Calhoun will be responsible for operating expenses and faculty costs.

The lab will allow Calhoun to establish a nursing program at the Huntsville campus that's similar to the one at its Decatur location. The two-year education program could graduate up to 48 new registered nurses a year, school officials said.

Officials said they plan to begin accepting new students into the program in August.