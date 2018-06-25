Clear

1 hospitalized in Huntsville shooting

Police said the victim was shot in the leg.

Posted: Jun. 25, 2018 12:46 PM
Posted By: Keisha Howerth

Huntsville Police said one person was sent to the hospital after a shooting off University Drive.

According to officials, the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Beard Street. Police told WAAY 31 they received a call of a shooting victim at the hospital.

Police said the victim was struck in the leg. The injury is non-life threatening.

