1 hospitalized in Huntsville shooting

Huntsville Police said one person was sent to the hospital after a shooting off University Drive.
According to officials, the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Beard Street. Police told WAAY 31 they received a call of a shooting victim at the hospital.
Police said the victim was struck in the leg. The injury is non-life threatening.
