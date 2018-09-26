1 dead, 1 injured after car overturns near Douglas

BOAZ, Ala. -- One man was killed and another person was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Marshall County Tuesday night.

The crash occurred on Summerville Road three miles east of Douglas at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the law enforcement, Brandon Lee Paul, 24, of Boaz, was driving a 1997 Nissan Sentra on Summerville Road, when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.

Paul, who officials said was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

An unrestrained passenger in the vehicle was also ejected and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

No further information is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.