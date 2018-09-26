Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch - Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

1 dead, 1 injured after car overturns near Douglas

One man was killed and another person was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Marshall County Tuesday night.

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 11:27 AM
Posted By: WAAY-TV Staff

BOAZ, Ala. -- One man was killed and another person was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Marshall County Tuesday night. 

The crash occurred on Summerville Road three miles east of Douglas at about 7:20 p.m. Tuesday. 

According to the law enforcement, Brandon Lee Paul, 24, of Boaz, was driving a 1997 Nissan Sentra on Summerville Road, when the vehicle left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. 

Paul, who officials said was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries. 

An unrestrained passenger in the vehicle was also ejected and transported to an area hospital for treatment.

No further information is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events