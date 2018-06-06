What happens to campaign signs after the election

The Huntsville Department of Landscaping gives campaign sign owners 10 days after the election before they come and collect for recycling and donation.

WAAY31 caught up with Terry Martin, on his day off work, as he was collecting campaign signs a day after the June 6th election.

"I put the signs up so I felt obligated to take the signs down," Martin says.

Some of those signs scattered around Alabama belong to the Sam Givhan campaign we asked him what he plans on doing with those signs now .

"If you're not in a run off take your signs down and put them back up in September or October"

it'll be fresh the grass will be cut and it'll get the peoples attention again," Givhan says.

That's exactly what Martin is doing. He told WAAY31 that he will collect the signs now and put them back up during the run-off elections.

Joy McKee, the director of Huntsville Landscaping and Green Team told us if those campaign signs are not picked up by campaign volunteers or other sign owners within that 10 day time limit part of the materials are donated to Wreath Across America. Wreath Across America will then use the metal from the signs as part of wreaths for military graves.