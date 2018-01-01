Surrounding farmers bring in hay to help starving cows in Lauderdale County

Lauderdale County officials getting some much needed help in feeding hundreds of cows who were starving at a farm near the Anderson community.

Farms as far away as Madison County are bringing in bales of hay to help feed around 300 cows along on County Road 95. Lauderdale County officials tell me they have now found 36 dead cows on this property.

"It was such a good year for hay we couldn't sell it all so we decided to do a little charity work," said Ben Raby, who drove from his farm in Madison County to deliver bales of hay.

The cows owner, David Coffman, is facing multiple counts of felony and misdemeanor animal cruelty after 36 dead cows were found on his property.

"This fella I guess isn't a good person but the community is for cracking down on him so we decided we would help him a little bit," said Raby.

Officials tell us when Coffman was arrested he claimed his cows had a disease that caused them to be in this shape, but a state veterinarian checked the cows out Tuesday and said that isn't the case.

"He evaluated the cattle and said they were dying from malnutrition and advised us to keep feeding them hay and cotton seed to build them on up," said Lauderdale County Deputy, Randall McCrary.

Officials are in the process of seizing the cattle from Coffman by way of the courts. Once that is complete the cows that are healthy will be sold.

"They will run through the stock yard like regular cattle do," said McCrary.

The money made off the cows will go to pay for any expenses on the investigation, like deputy over time and fees. It could take a few weeks for some of the cows to get in better shape because of their conditions. Lauderdale County deputies appreciate the help from surround communities and hope Coffman won't be able to own cattle again.

"A lot of people in the farming community are disgusted with it and they want it stopped," said McCrary.

Lauderdale County officials said Coffman will likely face more charges.