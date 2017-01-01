Sheriff: Multiple people falling victim to Colbert County scam

A scammer is going around Colbert County trying to pass himself off as a deputy over the phone.

Frank Williamson, the Colbert County Sheriff, told WAAY 31 the scammer is actually using one of his deputy's names as he calls citizens asking them for their bank account information.

Officials said so far two people have fallen for the scam and have lost thousands of dollars.

Williamson wants to assure citizens that their deputies would never call and ask for account inforamtion.

If you get one of these calls report it to the Colbert County Sheriff's Office.