Local veterans attend hiring event

Veterans and military spouses interviewed with local companies at the Warriors to Workforce hiring event Tuesday.

Scroll for more content...

It was held at the Von Braun Center, and more than 40 companies attended the event.

Veterans and their spouses lined up to talk to a variety of employers including technology and research companies.

One veteran WAAY 31 talked to was at the event to help guide veterans through the process of transitioning into a civilian job.

"I made a lot of mistakes like many others do. As I grew into the working and commercial community environment, I realized it was important that I share some of the knowledge I received through the school of hard knocks, so I might helps others. I don't want them to make some of the mistakes that I made throughout the years" Lt. Colonel Jay Hicks one of the veterans at the event.

Veterans also took part in workshops such as strategies and insight into how to land a job, resume writing, interview techniques and presentation skills.

The event was free to veterans and their spouses and was held in conjunction with the AUSA's 2018 Global Force Symposium and Exposition