Lauderdale County man arrested for sodomy

Lauderdale County Investigators, One Place of the Shoals investigators, and the US Marshall's arrested a Lauderdale County man on sex abuse charges.

Jesse Dempsey was charged with first- degree sodomy and first- degree sex abuse.

Investigators said Dempsey was a family friend of his teenage victim and the abuse started in 2018. The victim actually recorded Dempsey speaking to her in an inappropriate way then told a school counselor and school resource office what he was allegedly doing to her.

That's when investigators got involved. Dempsey is being held on a $75,000 bond at the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

