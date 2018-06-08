Lauderdale County man arrested for sodomy

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Lauderdale County Investigators, One Place of the Shoals investigators, and the US Marshall's arrested a Lauderdale County man on sex abuse charges.
Jesse Dempsey was charged with first- degree sodomy and first- degree sex abuse.
Investigators said Dempsey was a family friend of his teenage victim and the abuse started in 2018. The victim actually recorded Dempsey speaking to her in an inappropriate way then told a school counselor and school resource office what he was allegedly doing to her.
That's when investigators got involved. Dempsey is being held on a $75,000 bond at the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
