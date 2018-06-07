Former Plush Horse nightclub becomes Restoration Church

For the last 9 months the former Plush Horse nightclub has undergone renovations to transform it to the Restoration Church's South Huntsville location.

We sat down with pastor angelia waite and she told me shes excited to make positive change around the church's new location

"I feel like god is restoring South Huntsville I feel like we are leading this movement for South Huntsville"

"There's a lot of people that still have some negative they're still impacted by what happened even 20 years ago and just to think you can come back in this place and its a fresh start, a place of new beginnings hope for the future I really believe a lot of people are going to be restored in this location

"We can hardly wait to throw open our front door"

The church's first service is Sunday June 10th at 9am.