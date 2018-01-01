Former Franklin County employee arrested for taking over $700,000 from the county

On Monday, Crista Madden, was arrested and charged with two counts of Using her Office for Personal Gain, according to Franklin County arrest records.

Madden had previously worked for the Franklin County Commission for ten years until July, 2017 when she left and began working at Chilton County Commission.

According to Chilton County, Madden was placed on administrative leave after they learned the Attorney General's office was investigating her, earlier this month.

According to court documents, Madden used her position as Franklin County Administrator where she worked as the accountant to take money and put it in her personal bank accounts.

Court documents said, Madden stole $753,889 during her employment by creating false purchase orders to generate checks. Once the checks were printed she put tape over part that said 'payable to', then made copies of the checks, and removed the tape and placed her name on them.

Court documents also reveal that when she was questioned by special agents with the Attorney General's Office she confessed to the whole scheme, and plead guilty to the two counts.

Madden was taken to the Franklin County Jail and released on a $10,000 bond.