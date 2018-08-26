Clear

Alabama man behind viral porn video pleads guilty

Man seen on viral video performing sex acts with a young girl accepts a plea deal

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 6:59 AM
Updated: Aug. 24, 2018 7:14 AM
Posted By: Samantha Norman

An Alabama man accused of producing a viral child porn video has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges. The Montgomery Advertiser reports that 44-year-old Germaine Moore pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday in exchange for a recommended sentence of 50 years.

The case began earlier this year after a video showing a young girl performing a sex act on an adult was widely circulated on social media.

Moore surrendered to police in Millbrook , Alabama earlier this year, after massive country-wide search.

Police warned people to stop sharing the video, or they could face criminal charges, even though many were attempting to help locate the suspect.

Moore was accused of sexually abusing three girls under the age of 12 between 2011 and 2017 in Alabama and Detroit. Detroit authorities have said the victims were relatives of Moore's under his care. Prosecutors in Michigan say the assaults occurred in Detroit and at Moore's home in Alabama.

The newspaper reported that Moore said little during his appearance in federal court.

