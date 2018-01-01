9/11 group to donate $100K to firefighter's family

A foundation established to honor a firefighter who died in the Sept. 11 attacks will contribute $100,000 for the family of a firefighter who was fatally injured on a movie set in Harlem.

The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation says it will donate the money toward paying off the mortgage on firefighter Michael Davidson's family home on Long Island.

Davidson was killed in a fire that started Thursday night on the Harlem set of the movie "Motherless Brooklyn."

The 37-year-old firefighter left a wife and four children.

The producers and crew of the movie say they'll work with Tunnel To Towers to help the foundation reach its goal of getting the family's mortgage paid off.