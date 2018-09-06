Clear

Woman charged with poisoning husband with eye drops

Woman admits to killing husband with eye drops

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 11:58 AM
Posted By: Samantha Norman

Authorities say a South Carolina woman has been charged with murder after killing her husband by putting eye drops into his water for several days.Police are still searching for a motive. York County deputies said 52-year-old Lana Clayton confessed to investigators after an autopsy uncovered a high amount of tetrahydrozoline in her husband's body.

The chemical is found in over-the-counter eye drops such as Visine, or nasal spray.
Authorities say 64-year-old Stephen Clayton was found dead July 21 in the couple's home in Clover.
Arrest warrants and the statement from deputies didn't give a motive for the alleged poisoning.
Lana Clayton also is charged with malicious tampering with a drug product or food.
Jail records did not indicate if she had a lawyer.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 97°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Decatur
Few Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 98°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 96°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events