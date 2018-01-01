Wednesday Sun, Then Thursday Rain

Our next weather maker is moving closer. It will bring rain to the Tennessee Valley on Thursday. Ahead of that approaching storm system, tomorrow will be sunny dry with a warm, gusty wind. Thursday morning will be dry for the bus stop and the drive to work. Take the rain gear because you will need it later in the day.

Some spotty showers will become possible between 9 AM and noon. Widespread rain will increase from north to south and overtake the Tennessee Valley from noon through 3 PM Thursday. The evening drive will be wet and slippery.

Rain will clear quickly from 5 PM to 8 PM from northwest to southeast. Rain will end closer to 6 PM across the Shoals and closer to 8 PM for Sand Mountain and right around 7 PM around Huntsville, Madison, and Decatur. Rainfall amounts will be around or less than a quarter-inch. Locally higher amounts are possible in spots.

Friday and Saturday will be dry, but another round of rain comes into the Tennessee Valley on Sunday. That rain may try to mix with some slushy snow flakes Sunday evening. Accumulation is not likely.

This evening will be cloudy with temperatures dropping from 40s to 30s. The clouds will clear tonight. The low will be near 26 degrees. The wind will be light. Tomorrow morning will be clear and chilly. Temperatures will climb from upper 20s and lower 30s toward 40s through 9 AM. The high in the afternoon will be 57 degrees with a warm, gusty wind from the south at 10-15 mph.