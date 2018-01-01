Unsettled weather pattern means more rain

Clouds make it look like it wants to rain this evening, but we are mainly free of rain. Rivers are still rising, and some will continue rising through the weekend. Flood Warnings are in effect for Big Nance Creek at Courtland, Paint Rock River at Woodville, and for Tennessee River at Florence.

Rain passing to our south may clip our southern areas of Sand Mountain. Marshall and Dekalb counties can see a few brief light showers, but most of the Tennessee Valley will stay dry otherwise through tonight. Tomorrow is a different story. Areas of light rain can make for a slippery morning drive, especially across Sand Mountain around Scottsboro, Fort Payne, Guntersville, Arab, and Boaz. These brief light showers will spread westward toward I-65. While not everyone gets rain, the light showers will be around tomorrow morning. Everyone along and east of I-65 is fair game for the light rain. This includes Huntsville, Madison, Decatur, and Athens. The light showers will gradually grow fewer through tomorrow afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts will mainly stay around a tenth of an inch or less.

A warm wind will pick up from the south tomorrow. Our temperatures will start in the upper 30s and lower 40s, but we will warm to the upper 50s and lower 60s despite the clouds holding on.