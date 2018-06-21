US Ambassador says, President Trump plans to meet Queen Elizabeth II

President Donald Trump will meet Queen Elizabeth II when he visits Britain next month at Windsor Castle. This is according to US Ambassador to the UK Robert Wood.

The President's advance teams will be in the UK next week to sort out more details of the visit, st to be scheduled on Friday, July 13.

Johnson told Sky News in London that the president "has to" meet with the monarch next month.

He explains that "putting his foot on British soil" is very "important, very symbolic."

This will be President Trump's first visit to the UK since being elected in 2016.

He was expected to open the US embassy in London this February, but cancelled the visit after he criticized former President Obama's administration on the particular location.

British Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed Wednesday that she is also expected to meet with the President next month, just after 1.8 million Britons signed a petition against the visit when she visited the White House January 2017.