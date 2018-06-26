Clear

Supreme Court rules on Trump travel ban

The Supreme Court voted to uphold the President's travel ban.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump’s ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.

The 5-4 decision Tuesday is the court’s first substantive ruling on a Trump administration policy.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion, joined by his four conservative colleagues.

Roberts wrote that presidents have substantial power to regulate immigration.

The court may have signaled its eventual approval in December, when the justices allowed the policy to take full effect even as the court fight continued and lower courts had ruled it out of bounds.

The President has tweeted his response to the decision saying, "SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS TRUMP TRAVEL BAN. Wow!"

