Paid to eat: New study pays people to eat avocados

Holy guacamole, a fun way to earn extra cash!

Four universities are willing to pay people to eat avocados. The research is titled , "The Habitual Diet and Avocado Trial."

If you're one of the lucky one-thousand people who sign up and get selected, you will have to eat an avocado every day for six-months.

Researchers want to determine if avocados can help with weight loss.

Previous studies show avocados have pro-heart fats that fight cholesterol.....And may lower blood pressure.

The four schools involved are: Loma Linda, Penn State, Tufts and the University of California, Los Angeles.

To qualify, you must be 25 or older and measure at least 35 to 40 inches around the waist, depending on gender. You also need to attend clinical visits at the corresponding campus, undergo two abdominal MRI scans and attend a monthly dietary meeting.

However, you can't participate if you are pregnant, breastfeeding or planning pregnancy.

The participants will receive $300 each at the end of the study and 24 avocados to enjoy as you please.

Once all the data have been collected, Wake Forest University will perform the final analysis and deliver the results, Loma Linda University reported.

If interested, please call 1-814-863-0856 or email psudiet@gmail.com, mention the Habitual Diet and Avocado Trial (HAT), and leave your name and number.