Starbucks claims Frappuccino sales are down

Starbucks claims that their Frappuccino sales are down because of a new trend.

Scroll for more content...

The company is thing new 'heath and wellness' trend taking over the US, is the cause for the difference.

Concerns about how much sugar the drink contains, might be the reason consumers aren't purchasing the beverage.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson stated in a presentation to investors that Starbucks' Frappuccinos are "oftentimes more indulgent beverages-higher in sugar, higher in calories." He says this could be the reason sales are down, as people are try to stay healthy.

Frappuccinos account for around 11 percent of the company's US revenue.

A medium Frappuccino costs between $4 and $5. The calorie count varies.



Rival chains, such as McDonald's and Dunkin' Donuts, may also be stealing some of the Frappuccino's success.