Rain This Evening Can Change To Snow For Few

Rain is moving through the Tennessee Valley this evening.

The rain will last through about 10 PM, and rain can even briefly change to snow for Lincoln County, Tennessee and for far northern Jackson County, Alabama right along the Tennessee state line. It's possible the snow mixes with rain or simply doesn't change to snow. If snow falls, it will not accumulate. The temperatures at the ground will be too warm for accumulation. Roads will be wet and slippery, but they will not be icy or snowy.

Rain is the biggest part of this system. That rain is mainly light, but there are occasional areas slightly heavier rain. Rain can break occasionally, but rain will be around through 10 PM. If snow happens over southern Tennessee and/or in Alabama along the Tennessee state line, it will happen between about 8 PM and 9 PM, and then rain and snow ends area wide from 9 PM through 10 PM.

Rainfall amounts will range from one-tenth of an inch to a quarter-inch, with totals closer to one-tenth of an inch being most favored.

Cold will follow the rain and becomes a big issue tomorrow morning. A cold wind will increase to 10-20 mph tonight and tomorrow. Temperatures will drop into the 20s by morning. That gusty wind will make wind chills in the teens. Tomorrow will warm into the mid-to-upper 30s. Wind chills will be in the 20s during the day.