Queen Elizabeth and Meghan Markle's first royal outing together

Meghan Markle made an appearance in northwest England, this morning (Thursday). But she was not alone.

The new Duchess was alongside one of the most important members of the royal family: The Queen.

This is the first royal trip without her husband, Prince Harry, by her side.

With her famous lime green ensemble and matching hat, the Queen her new granddaughter-in-law were seen stepping of the royal train in Runcorn after spending the in Cheshire, 200 miles from London. The two spent the night aboard.

Sources tell People that the train is a favorite way to travel for the Queen, along with other senior royals. It allows the then to work and relax while en route.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a nice beige pencil dress with a cape top by Givenchy, who also designed her famous wedding dress.

This is the first occasion the Queen has taken the addition to the royal family on an official visit.

The two have a busy schedule ahead of them today.

The pair already traveled to an opening for the Mersey Gateway Bridge, where they met architects, planners and community representatives. They also watched performance by local school children before Queen Elizabeth formally opens the new architecture.

The Storyhouse in nearby Chester will be their second stop. The two royals will meet a Syrian settlement group, then watch by the Fallen Angels dance company, catching a song from their current production A Light Night Music.

The royals will also meet actors from the production of Swallows and Amazons and primary school kids will perform songs.

Her Majesty will also unveil a plaque to mark the official opening of Storyhouse.

Their outing will end after having lunch with locals at Chester Town Hall, who were brought together by the council.

The outing is seen as the Queen’s way of helping immerse Meghan into public royal engagements.

“It is the way of the royal family—all part of the training and getting used to being in public life and under public scrutiny,” Elizabeth’s former press secretary, Charles Anson, tells PEOPLE. “Showing people the ropes is a high priority for the Queen.”