Police respond to active shooter in downtown Cincinnati

Emergency personnel and police respond to a reported active shooter situation near Fountain Square, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) Emergency personnel and police respond to a reported active shooter situation near Fountain Square, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Cincinnati Police said four people are dead in the bank shooting, including the gunman.

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 9:44 AM
Updated: Sep. 6, 2018 10:06 AM
Posted By: Angie Wang, AP

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say they’ve responded to an active shooter situation at the Fifth Third Bank building in downtown Cincinnati and there are multiple injuries.

The police department tweeted it as an “active shooter/officer involved shooting incident.” The situation appeared to be under control shortly before 10 a.m. EDT Thursday but police said they are still investigating.

An officer at the scene says there are at least two, and possibly more, people who’ve been shot. It wasn’t clear immediately if the shooter was one of them.

At least two ambulances were seen leaving the scene.

Streets around the building at the city’s Fountain Square were closed as were sidewalks.

People in and around the building reported hearing a series of gunshots.

Federal agents were on the scene.

