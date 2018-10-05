Murder suspect captured after 8-day search

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a multiple murder suspect has been captured after a dayslong search involving helicopters and dogs in rugged terrain.

The agency says 53-year-old Kirby Gene Wallace was taken into custody on Friday after a search that narrowed to Stewart County. It says more details will be released at a news conference. Wallace reportedly was found near a chicken pen by a truck after a sighting. According to WKRN, Sheriff Belew said Wallace was cooperative for the most part and that he was located from a deer stand.“He basically walked right to us. It was luck," the sheriff said. Wallace ultimately followed the sheriff's commands with little resistance. A loaded handgun was found in his waistband.

Wallace is wanted on multiple charges after being accused of attacking a couple and setting their house on fire, killing the wife and seriously injuring the husband. He's also accused of fatally shooting a man Monday and stealing his truck.Authorities say the search was complicated because Wallace knows these woods, which have caves and other hiding places. Area schools have been on "soft lockdown" and school bus routes were cancelled to avoid having children exposed.