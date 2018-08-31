Man admits to police that he cut girlfriend's brake line to make crack pipe

A Pennsylvania man admitted to police that he cut his girlfriend's brake line to her car so that he could make a crack pipe.. 38-year-old Tammy Fox later died in a violent car crash after not being able to stop at an intersection. State Troopers say Fox's boyfriend, John Jenkins, admitted to cutting her brake line the night before the crash. Jenkins is now charged with criminal homicide.

However, friends and family of the victim said they do not believe the boyfriend's claim."I mean, can't you find something else around your house to smoke crack in? Aluminum foil? Something else. I'm pretty sure if you're a career crack head you can find something else besides a brake line to smoke crack in" said Lisa Vargas, Fox's friend.

Fox was a key witness in a case against several Lackawanna county corrections officers accused of sexually abusing female inmates. She was also a plaintiff in a federal civil lawsuit against those corrections officers and several Lackawanna county offices.

Friends and family set up a Go Fund Me Account to assist with funeral expenses and to support her five children.