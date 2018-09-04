Clear

Man charged with killing roommate that he reported missing

Tuscumbia Man charged after police find body

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 12:15 PM
Posted By: Samantha Norman

 An Alabama man who reported his roommate missing this month is now charged in the roommate's death. News outlets report 47-year-old  James Darrell Tabor, also known as Kevin Kirby is charged with murder in the death of 39-year-old Michael Shane Osborn. Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson says Kirby was arrested following the discovery of Osborn's body.

According to a report,  authorities say Kirby reported Osborn missing on Friday. Williamson says Osborn's body was found the next day in a wooden area near the men's shared home. Williamson says Osborn's body has been seen to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy. He says more information about the case will be released Tuesday morning.It's unclear if Kirby has a lawyer to contact for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
94° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 93°
Decatur
Few Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events