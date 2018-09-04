Man charged with killing roommate that he reported missing

An Alabama man who reported his roommate missing this month is now charged in the roommate's death. News outlets report 47-year-old James Darrell Tabor, also known as Kevin Kirby is charged with murder in the death of 39-year-old Michael Shane Osborn. Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson says Kirby was arrested following the discovery of Osborn's body.
According to a report, authorities say Kirby reported Osborn missing on Friday. Williamson says Osborn's body was found the next day in a wooden area near the men's shared home. Williamson says Osborn's body has been seen to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy. He says more information about the case will be released Tuesday morning.It's unclear if Kirby has a lawyer to contact for comment.
