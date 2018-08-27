Clear

Man arrested for stealing 800 pounds of lemons

Police said they found all of the lemons in his car.

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 12:12 PM
Posted By: Samantha Norman

Officials say a man has been arrested in Southern California after deputies found about 800 pounds (363 kilograms) of stolen lemons inside his car.

Riverside County sheriff's officials say 69-year-old Dionicio Fierros was arrested on suspicion of theft of agricultural products.

Deputies were investigating recent farm thefts when they stopped Fierros' car in Thermal.

Inside his car, deputies say they found several large bags of freshly picked lemons they believe were stolen from a nearby farm.

A telephone number for Fierros could not be located in public records and it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

No word yet on what he wanted to use all the lemons for. 

