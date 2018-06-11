Tennessee Man kills teen brother over Honey Bun

An 18-year-old is dead after he was shot by his brother during an argument over a honey bun, Fayette County authorities said.

The Fayette County Sheriff's Department said Marcus Jones was found dead from a gunshot wound at a house on Feathers Chapel Drive near Oakland.

His brother, 34-year-old Jerome Howse, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and illegal gun possession.

The sheriff's office said the two were arguing over "a small sum of money and a honey bun."

Jones' Facebook account indicated he had recently graduated from Fayette Ware High School.

Howse is a registired sex offender who was charged in 2011 with Rape.