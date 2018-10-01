Longtime Facebook executive Adam Mosseri named Instagram CEO

NEW YORK (AP) - Facebook is naming Adam Mosseri, a 10-year veteran at the company, as the CEO of Instagram.

The appointment comes after the photo-sharing app's co-founders resigned last week without giving a clear reason. Kevin Systrom, Instagram's CEO, and Mike Krieger, its other co-founder, announced Mosseri's appointment Monday on the company blog.

Mosseri was named as Instagram's head of product in May. He began as a designer at Facebook and most recently led its news feed.

The founders sought to reassure users that Mosseri will "hold true" to Instagram's values and community. Some users have worried since last week's surprise departure that Instagram will become more like its parent company, becoming getting cluttered with features and sucking up personal data.