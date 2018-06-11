IHOP reveals the mystery behind IHob

IHOP officials said on Monday that it's temporarily changing its branding because the B stands for burgers. However, it's only a marketing campaign.

IHOP isn't changing its name permanently.

The chain took social media by storm last week with the cryptic announcement that it was flipping the lowercase "p" in its logo and making it a "b."

IHOP, of course, stands for International House of Pancakes. IHOb wants to be known as a place to get lunch and dinner, not just breakfast and brunch.

It's adding several burgers to its menu, including a Big Brunch burger with bacon, a fried egg and browned potato on top.

"We are definitely going to be IHOP," Darren Rebelez, president of IHOP, told CNNMoney. "But we want to convey that we are taking our burgers as seriously as our pancakes."

An IHOP in Hollywood is getting new IHOb signs, and some others might get the treatment. The new IHOb Twitter account even retweeted photos and video of a construction crew putting up the new sign in LA.

But Rebelez said the vast majority of the nearly 1,800 other locations will still go by IHOP.