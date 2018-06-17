Clear

Huntsville man hopitalized after being hit by train

Huntsville man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

A Huntsville man is now in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a train under an overpass near exit 17A on I565.

The man was walking near the railroad tracks when something on the train hit him.

According to Huntsville fire officials, it took at least 12 men and a pulley system to rescue the man from the tracks because the accident happened in an embankment.

The man's name has not been released yet, but officials say the man was 57-years-old.

