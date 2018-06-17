A Huntsville man is now in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a train under an overpass near exit 17A on I565.
Scroll for more content...
The man was walking near the railroad tracks when something on the train hit him.
According to Huntsville fire officials, it took at least 12 men and a pulley system to rescue the man from the tracks because the accident happened in an embankment.
The man's name has not been released yet, but officials say the man was 57-years-old.
Related Content
- Huntsville man hopitalized after being hit by train
- URGENT - Train carrying members of Congress hits a truck
- Train carrying members of Congress hits truck, 1 dead
- Fire reported in Huntsville apartment
- All the lawmakers we know who were on the train that hit a truck
- When an American luger hit a rough spot in his training, a Russian offered help
- Family Mourns Woman Fatally Hit by Train After Boyfriend Tried Saving Her
- When workplace trainings can backfire
- Apple hits Facebook, again
- Man killed, teenager injured after construction lift hits power line