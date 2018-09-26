Clear
SEVERE WX: Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

Heavy Rain Likely Again Thursday Morning

We aren't finished with the heavy rain. Another round arrives for the Thursday morning drive.

Posted: Sep. 26, 2018 10:29 PM
Updated: Sep. 26, 2018 10:34 PM
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 7 AM for Madison, Morgan, Marshall, Jackson, and DeKalb counties in North Alabama.

While the most widespread, heavy rain has ended, showers remain possible through the night and through Thursday. The heavy showers will mean low visibility and a slow Thursday morning drive in spots. There will be dry areas, too. The heaviest and most numerous showers will be east of I-65. Showers will be fewer and mostly lighter west of I-65.

Even these showers will grow fewer Thursday afternoon and evening. Mainly dry weather will arrive on Friday and stay with us through the weekend. The high school football games on Friday night will be mainly dry.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events