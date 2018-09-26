Heavy Rain Likely Again Thursday Morning

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 7 AM for Madison, Morgan, Marshall, Jackson, and DeKalb counties in North Alabama.

While the most widespread, heavy rain has ended, showers remain possible through the night and through Thursday. The heavy showers will mean low visibility and a slow Thursday morning drive in spots. There will be dry areas, too. The heaviest and most numerous showers will be east of I-65. Showers will be fewer and mostly lighter west of I-65.

Even these showers will grow fewer Thursday afternoon and evening. Mainly dry weather will arrive on Friday and stay with us through the weekend. The high school football games on Friday night will be mainly dry.