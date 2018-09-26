A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 7 AM for Madison, Morgan, Marshall, Jackson, and DeKalb counties in North Alabama.
While the most widespread, heavy rain has ended, showers remain possible through the night and through Thursday. The heavy showers will mean low visibility and a slow Thursday morning drive in spots. There will be dry areas, too. The heaviest and most numerous showers will be east of I-65. Showers will be fewer and mostly lighter west of I-65.
Even these showers will grow fewer Thursday afternoon and evening. Mainly dry weather will arrive on Friday and stay with us through the weekend. The high school football games on Friday night will be mainly dry.
Related Content
- Heavy Rain Likely Again Thursday Morning
- Wednesday Sun, Then Thursday Rain
- Heavy rains cause sanitary sewer overflows in Mobile
- Winter storm brings heavy rain, snow to San Diego region
- Mandatory evacuations issued ahead of heavy rain, winter storm
- Sinkhole Nearly Swallows Pickup Truck Following Heavy Rain
- Car falls into crevasse after heavy rains in Minnesota
- Officials say Lynchburg dam 'currently stable' after heavy rain
- Hawaii faces heavy rains as Tropical Storm Lane remains weak
- Evacuation orders in effect for parts of Santa Barbara, Ventura counties as heavy rain falls