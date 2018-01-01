Cold Tonight, More Rain This Weekend

Cold air will have us shivering again tonight across the Tennessee Valley. Our temperatures are heading back down into the 20s by morning.

Tonight

If you're stepping out for dinner and a movie this evening, take along the jackets and coats. This evening will cool steadily through the 30s, and we will drop to below freezing by 7 PM, if not a little earlier. By 10 PM, expect upper 20s. Lows will be in the mid-20s, but a warmer wind will start sending temperatures back up before sunrise Saturday. Tomorrow afternoon will warm toward 50 degrees, but we will spend most of the afternoon in the 40s.

Rain Saturday Night & Sunday

We have more rain on the way, too. It will start tomorrow night. The rain maker I'm tracking is coming together over the Central Plains. Clouds will increase over the Tennessee Valley tomorrow, but the day will be dry. Rain will start falling across the Shoals Saturday night after 10 PM, then the rain begins increasing from Huntsville, Madison and Decatur to Sand Mountain after midnight. Rain will fall overnight, then begin fading from west to east from 6 AM to 10 AM Sunday. The rain will be gone by noon Sunday. Rainfall amounts can be healthy -- on the order of a half-inch to an inch.

Looking Ahead

Monday will be dry. Another rain maker will move into the Valley on Tuesday. That rain will last through the first half of Wednesday.