A romance novelist charged with fatally shooting her husband seven years after writing the well known essay titled, "How To Kill Your Husband."

According to police, Nancy Crampton-Brophy went to her husband's job at the Portland culinary institute and where he worked and gunned him down.

Brophy, was charged with murder and unlawful use of a weapon three months after her husband, Chef Daniel Brophy, was killed.

On Monday, she pleaded not guilty to those charges as her friends and family watched. She is due back in court again Oct. 26. Crampton-Brophy describes herself on her website as an author of "fiction books under the Romance Suspense genre." One of her books, "The Wrong Husband," is about a woman who comes up with a plan to run away from her abusive husband while on an anniversary trip overseas with him.



According to a report, the essay titled, "How to Murder Your Husband" says,

"If the murder is supposed to set me free, I certainly don't want to spend any time in jail. And let me say clearly for the record, I don't like jumpsuits and orange isn't my color," the essay says. She lists guns as primary method of choice for carrying out the crime.

The day after Brophy, 63, was shot to death at his job in early June, Crampton-Brophy wrote on Facebook that she was "struggling to make sense of everything right now." The couple had been married for 26 years, according to NBC affiliate KGW.

She posted the following message on her Facebook page after police said she murdered her husband.