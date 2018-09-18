Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Homicide reported in Muscle Shoals Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Author of "How To Kill Your Husband' arrested for killing her husband

Woman arrested 3 months after her husband was gunned down.

Posted: Sep. 18, 2018 12:21 PM
Posted By: Samantha Norman

A romance novelist charged with fatally shooting her husband seven years after writing the well known essay titled, "How To Kill Your Husband."
According to police, Nancy Crampton-Brophy went to her husband's job at the Portland culinary institute and where he worked and gunned him down.
Brophy, was charged with murder and unlawful use of a weapon three months after her husband, Chef Daniel Brophy, was killed.

On Monday, she pleaded not guilty to those charges as her friends and family watched. She is due back in court again Oct. 26. Crampton-Brophy describes herself on her website as an author of "fiction books under the Romance Suspense genre." One of her books, "The Wrong Husband," is about a woman who comes up with a plan to run away from her abusive husband while on an anniversary trip overseas with him.


According to a report, the essay titled, "How to Murder Your Husband" says,
"If the murder is supposed to set me free, I certainly don't want to spend any time in jail. And let me say clearly for the record, I don't like jumpsuits and orange isn't my color," the essay says. She lists guns as primary method of choice for carrying out the crime.
The day after Brophy, 63, was shot to death at his job in early June, Crampton-Brophy wrote on Facebook that she was "struggling to make sense of everything right now." The couple had been married for 26 years, according to NBC affiliate KGW.

She posted the following message on her Facebook page after police said she murdered her husband.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Fayetteville
Overcast
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events