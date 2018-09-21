Clear

5 people, including 3 kids, slashed at home-operated daycare in New York City

Multiple people found stabbed, including children, at a daycare on 161st Street in Flushing. NYPD on the scene. (Naveen Dhaliwal, Twitter, WABC) Multiple people found stabbed, including children, at a daycare on 161st Street in Flushing. NYPD on the scene. (Naveen Dhaliwal, Twitter, WABC)

Among the three children injured were two girls and one boy -- all infants, authorities said. Victims were rushed to New York-Presbyterian/Queens Hospital.

Five people, including three children, were slashed by an employee of a home-operated daycare center in New York City, authorities said.

Victims at the home, in Flushing, Queens, were discovered around 3:30 a.m. local time.

One of the children was in serious condition, but none appeared to have sustained life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

One of the children was in serious condition, but none appeared to have sustained life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

A female coworker and the father of one of the injured children were the two adults also attacked.

The suspect, a 52-year-old woman, was found in the basement with self-inflicted slash wounds to her wrists, authorities said. She is in police custody and being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they believed the home served as an informal neighborhood daycare center.

