Clear
BREAKING NEWS: 5 officers shot in South Carolina's Florence County Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 officers shot in South Carolina; suspect in custody

Authorities say five South Carolina law enforcement officers have been shot during an active shooter incident in Florence County.

Posted: Oct. 3, 2018 5:20 PM
Updated: Oct. 3, 2018 5:25 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say five South Carolina law enforcement officers have been shot in Florence County and the suspect is in custody.

News outlets report sheriff's Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby confirmed the incident Wednesday. Kirby says three Florence County sheriff's deputies and two city officers were shot. Information on their conditions was not immediately available.

The Florence County Emergency Management Department tweeted that the "active shooting situation is over and the suspect is in custody."

Further details were not immediately available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events