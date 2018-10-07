Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Gillum suspends campaign activity amid tropical storm threat

Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum's campaign said Sunday that he is suspending his camp...

Posted: Oct. 7, 2018 6:00 PM
Updated: Oct. 7, 2018 6:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Florida Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum's campaign said Sunday that he is suspending his campaign activity on Monday and Tuesday to address preparations for Tropical Storm Michael, which is forecast to make a direct hit on Tallahassee, where Gillum is mayor.

The forecast indicates the tropical storm could strengthen to a hurricane by early Wednesday and will likely target the Florida panhandle later that day, according to CNN meteorologist Gene Norman.

Accidents, disasters and safety

Andrew Gillum

Continents and regions

Elections and campaigns

Florida

Government and public administration

Natural disasters

North America

Political Figures - US

Politics

Severe weather

Southeastern United States

The Americas

Tropical storms

United States

Weather

Gillum was scheduled to campaign in South Florida on Monday and Tuesday. The Florida gubernatorial election is just weeks away, on November 6.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott announced Sunday that he will issue an executive order declaring a state of emergency for counties in the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend as the state continues to prepare and monitor the storm.

Gillum became Florida's first African-American nominee for governor when he won the Democratic primary in August. He is in a close race against former Rep. Ron DeSantis, who received the high-profile backing of President Donald Trump and won the Republican primary.

CNN has reached out to DeSantis' campaign about his plans.

Republicans have in the past been critical of Gillum's administration's response to prior storms.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Florence
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events