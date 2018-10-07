Start your Monday smart: Parkland hearing, Florence recovery, AMAs, a royal wedding

They're voting on a new president in Brazil. Yet another deadly disaster has struck Haiti. And Bansky, the graffiti artist, just pranked the art world -- again.

Here's what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

Continents and regions Europe Families and children Florence Italy Society Southern Europe Weddings and engagements

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. You give us five minutes, and we give you five things you must know for your weekday, plus a Sunday edition to get your week started smart. Sign up here.)

MONDAY

• Happy hump day -- of your three-day weekend! We hope you enjoy a little R&R as we honor our forebears with Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples Day.

• President Trump gets back to the campaign trail with a speech in Orlando to the International Association of Chiefs of Police. He visits Iowa on Tuesday with an expected announcement about ethanol, then heads to Pennsylvania on Wednesday , 27 days before the midterms.

• For our neighbors to the north, happy Thanksgiving! In Canada, of course, cool weather sets in sooner, meaning an earlier harvest. In Canada, the day isn't about pilgrims (and it's definitely not all about shopping) but a more general sense of gratitude and a time to gather with loved ones.

TUESDAY

• North Carolina lawmakers convene for a special session to plan and fund the state's Hurricane Florence recovery. Agricultural losses alone -- including chickens and pigs -- are estimated at $1.1 billion, and Gov. Roy Cooper says billions more will be needed to rebuild. Uninsured flood losses are estimated at as much as $14.5 billion.

• Soul and gospel legends -- including Gladys Knight, Ledisi, Mary Mary, Donnie McClurkin and CeCe Winans -- will pay homage to Aretha Franklin during the American Music Awards ceremony, which airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

WEDNESDAY

• The school resource officer who's been criticized for not doing enough to stop the February massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is due to appear before a Florida commission investigating the mass shooting. But Scot Peterson reportedly may not show up. He has disputed accusations he hesitated as shots rang out, saying, "I never would've sat there and let my kids get slaughtered."

THURSDAY

• Two years after he first took a knee on the football field, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick will be awarded one of Harvard University's highest honors.

• It's the 30th anniversary of National Coming Out Day, which celebrates the bravery and strength of our lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer neighbors to declare who they are -- and offers a chance for others to come out as allies for equality.

FRIDAY

• The detention of an American pastor in Turkey is expected to be the subject of a court hearing there. Andrew Brunson, who denies espionage charges against him, has been held since 2016, most recently on house arrest. A Turkish high court in August rejected his request for release. Trump cranked up tariffs on Turkey that same month in an effort to push for Brunson's freedom.

• Dust off your fascinator: There's another royal wedding. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are set to marry in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same place Prince Harry and Meghan wed. Prince Andrew and the bride's mom, Sarah Ferguson, are expected to attend, along with Prince William and Harry and their wives. The lavish nuptials are ruffling some feathers, with a petition demanding the British government refuse to foot the bill. But that's not likely to impede the two-day fête. Here's how to watch.