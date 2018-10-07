Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Limo crash kills 20 people in upstate New York

At least 20 people were killed in a traffic accident in upstate New York, New York State Police said Sunday....

Posted: Oct. 7, 2018 1:00 PM
Updated: Oct. 7, 2018 1:00 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

At least 20 people were killed in a traffic accident in upstate New York, New York State Police said Sunday.

The two-car crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday in Schoharie, town supervisor Alan Tavenner said in a statement. One of the vehicles involved was a limo, the National Transportation Safety Board said.

Accidental fatalities

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Deaths and fatalities

Society

Traffic accidents

The NTSB tweeted Sunday morning that it is sending a team to investigate.

The crash happened outside an Apple Barrel Country Store & Cafe.

Nearby resident Bridey Finnagen said the crash was loud enough to hear from down the road.

"I heard a loud bang. I came out my front door to see what was going on," Finnagen told CNN affiliate WTEN.

"I saw a lot of people here at the Apple Barrel out in the parking lot. Then I heard screaming. Then I saw this large van, a very unusual looking vehicle, out here in Schoharie in the bushes and really wrecked, hit a tree."

The cause of the crash remains unclear.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events