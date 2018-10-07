At least 20 people were killed in a traffic accident in upstate New York on Saturday, New York State Police said Sunday.
The two-car crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday in Schoharie, town supervisor Alan Tavenner said in a statement. One of the vehicles involved was a limo, CNN affiliate WTEN reported.
The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted Sunday morning that it is sending a team to investigate.
The crash happened outside an Apple Barrel Country Store & Cafe.
"We will be collecting donations for our local volunteer emergency services," the store posted on Facebook. "They are the heroes of our small community.
Developing story - more to come
Related Content
- 20 dead in limo crash in New York
- URGENT - Limo crash kills 20 people in upstate New York
- URGENT - New York Democratic Rep. Louise Slaughter dead at 88
- Rep. Louise Slaughter, New York Democratic 'trailblazer,' dead at 88
- NTSB releases preliminary report on New York City helicopter crash
- Six dead in Australia seaplane crash
- 3 dead after helicopter crashes into home
- Scottsdale plane crash: Six confirmed dead in Arizona crash
- New York bombing suspect indicted
- 12 dead, 18 injured in Mexico tour bus crash