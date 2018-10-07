Clear
URGENT - Limo crash kills 20 people in upstate New York

Posted: Oct. 7, 2018 11:50 AM
Updated: Oct. 7, 2018 11:50 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- At least 20 people were killed in a traffic accident in upstate New York on Saturday, New York State Police said Sunday. The two-car crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday in Schoharie, town supervisor Alan Tavenner said in a statement. One of the vehicles involved was a limo, CNN affiliate WTEN reported. The National Transportation Safety Board tweeted Sunday morning that it is sending a team to investigate.

