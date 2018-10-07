Sen. Hirono: Democrats should focus on midterms instead of on impeaching Kavanaugh

Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono said Sunday that her party should focus on the upcoming elections "like a laser beam" despite calls from some progressives to impeach newly confirmed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh if Democrats take control of the House of Representatives.

When asked by CNN"s Dana Bash on "State of the Union" whether Kavanaugh should be impeached if Democrats take control, Hirono replied, "I'm much more focused on the here and now, which is that we have an election coming up."

Elections and campaigns Government and public administration Government organizations - US Impeachment Mazie Hirono Political Figures - US Political scandals Politics Scandals US Congress US Senate Federal Bureau of Investigation Government bodies and offices US Department of Justice US federal departments and agencies US federal government Political organizations US Democratic Party US political parties Brett Kavanaugh

"I've said to the women who are justifiably angry but determined ... they should be just focused like a laser beam on the elections," Hirono added. "Because they have connected the dots. They know that the senators who are making these confirmation decisions are the people who are elected by their voters, and so as voters they have a role to play."

Hirono also sidestepped Bash's question on whether Michael Avenatti, who represents porn star Stormy Daniels, hurt the Democrats' arguments against Kavanaugh's confirmation by representing a third woman to make allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh.

That accuser, Julie Swetnick, alleged that at house parties in the early 1980s, she observed Kavanuagh "fondling and grabbing girls without their consent" and, along with others, spiking drinks to force girls to lose their inhibitions. Swetnick also alleged that at some parties, boys lined up by a bedroom to "gang-rape" incapacitated girls and claimed those in the lineup included Kavanaugh and Judge. But she did not say Kavanaugh or Judge assaulted the girls in the bedroom, nor did she provide the names of corroborating witnesses. Both Kavanaugh and Judge have denied Swetnick's allegations.

"There were enough other aspects and allegations and reports that we wanted the FBI to investigate," Hirono replied to Bash. "And they did not. Why? Because the White House very much limited the scope of this so-called FBI investigation, which was a sham.

Hirono has been a vocal opponent of Kavanaugh's confirmation, calling the FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against the judge "a sham" on the Senate floor on Thursday and arguing Tuesday on CNN's "New Day" that "the portrayal of himself as practically a choir boy is very much contradicted by his roommate, for example, in college, as well as people who knew him in high school."