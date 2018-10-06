Clear
Opera, trumpets and red velvet cake for royal wedding of Britain's Princess Eugenie

Famed opera singer Andrea Bocelli and members of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will perform at the weddin...

Posted: Oct. 6, 2018 8:05 PM
Updated: Oct. 6, 2018 8:05 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Famed opera singer Andrea Bocelli and members of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will perform at the wedding next Friday of Britain's Princess Eugenie, Buckingham Palace announced Saturday, as it revealed details of the nuptials at Windsor Castle.

Eugenie, 28, is set to marry Jack Brooksbank at St. George's Chapel, where her cousin, Prince Harry, wed Meghan Markle earlier this year.

Trumpeters from the band of the Household Cavalry will perform a fanfare during the service that was written especially for the occasion, the palace announced.

As the couple depart the chapel, the steps will be lined with members of the Grenadier Guards. Eugenie's father, Prince Andrew, is a colonel with the guards.

The wedding cake will be red velvet and chocolate, meant to reflect "the rich colors of autumn," the palace said. London-based cake designer Sophie Cabot, originally a costume designer, will create the cake.

Eugenie and her older sister, Princess Beatrice, are the children of Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duke and Duchess of York.

In an interview with the BBC after announcing their engagement, Eugenie said she met Brooksbank, who has a background in hospitality, when she was 20 and he was 24. He said in the interview it was "love at first sight."

