Body found near where Maine teacher went missing

Authorities are trying to identify the body of a woman found Friday in Maine, near the home of a teacher who has been missing for days.

Kristin Westra, 47, disappeared Monday in North Yarmouth, a town of about 3,600 residents in Cumberland County, Maine.

Continents and regions Maine North America Northeastern United States The Americas United States

The body was discovered Friday morning and taken to the state medical examiner's office in Augusta, according to the county sheriff's office.

Westra's husband, Jay Westra, posted "My heart is crushed today" to his Facebook page on Friday after the remains were found.

On Wednesday, Capt. Scott Stewart of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said officials received credible information that Kristin Westra was possibly seen on a road not far from the family's home.