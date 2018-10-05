Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Susan Rice tweets 'Me' when asked who could challenge Maine Sen. Susan Collins in 2020

Susan Rice, who was President Barack Obama's national security adviser, caused a stir Friday afternoon when ...

Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 6:35 PM
Updated: Oct. 5, 2018 6:35 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Susan Rice, who was President Barack Obama's national security adviser, caused a stir Friday afternoon when she tweeted "Me" when another former Obama official asked who could challenge Sen. Susan Collins in 2020.

The short tweet -- which came less than an hour after Collins, a Maine Republican, announced she would vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court -- caught national and state Democrats by surprise.

Barack Obama

Companies

Continents and regions

Government and public administration

Government organizations - US

Internet and WWW

Maine

North America

Northeastern United States

Political Figures - US

Politics

Social media

Susan Collins

Susan Rice

Technology

The Americas

Twitter

United States

US Congress

US Senate

Rice tweeted a little later that she was "not making any announcements" but was "deeply disappointed" by Collins' vote.

Rice has a home in Maine, a source said, and her family has ties to the state: Her mother, an education policy expert who was instrumental in the creation of the Pell Grant, was born there.

Rice's "Me" tweet was a response to another Obama-era official, Jen Psaki, tweeting: "who wants to run for Senate in Maine? there will be an army of supporters with you."

In the follow-up tweet, Rice said: "Many thanks for the encourgement. I'm not making any announcements. Like so many Americans, I am deeply disappointed in Senator Collins' vote for Kavanaugh. Maine and America deserve better."

Rice was one of several Democrats on Friday openly discussing the possibility of running against Collins in a presidential swing state that has a history of political independence.

Rice was Obama's ambassador to the United Nations, and later his national security adviser. Since departing the administration, she has been a visiting fellow at American University's School of International Service and was appointed to the board of directors of Netflix.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events