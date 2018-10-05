25 headlines that sum up this week in the Trump administration

The stories that dominate the news cycle do so for a reason. That's particularly true when they dominate the entire week, as was the case with the supplemental FBI investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the scramble to find the votes for his confirmation.
Lots of politicking and emotions going on there. But that means other stories might not have gotten attention.
Also this week, President Donald Trump renamed NAFTA, the federal government sent out its first emergency message test to cell phones, the New York Times came out with a blockbuster investigation into the President's taxes and first lady Melania Trump went on a solo trip to Africa, along with a number of other noteworthy developments in the areas of gun control, trade and foreign policy.
Here are 25 of the most important headlines from this week:
Monday:
- Trump decries 'trauma' done to Kavanaugh, calls for 'comprehensive' investigation
- Trump hails new trade deal and his own negotiating tactics
- Trump jokes 'can you imagine' if I drank?
- President Trump says it is 'too early' for trade talks with China to restart
- Trump says ban on 'bump stocks' coming
- Trump mocks politicians opposed to tariffs as 'babies' -- that includes some prominent Republicans
Tuesday:
- Melania Trump is greeted in Ghana, visits baby clinic
- White House corrects transcript to reflect Trump's insult
- US halting visas for same-sex partners of diplomats
- Trump directed Cohen to seek restraining order against Stormy Daniels
- Trump says it's 'a very scary time for young men in America'
- Trump mocks Christine Blasey Ford's testimony, tells people to 'think of your son'
- New York Times investigation: Trump helped his parents evade taxes, 'including instances of outright fraud'
- Pompeo set to meet Kim Jong Un on Sunday
- Trump says it's not 'acceptable' if Kavanaugh lied in testimony
Wednesday:
- Trump says Saudi King wouldn't last 'two weeks' without US support
- Feds send first emergency message test to cell phones
- Sanders claims Trump's mockery was just 'stating facts'
- US blasts international court on Iran ruling, pulls out of 1955 treaty
- Subject in custody after suspicious letters sent to Trump, Pentagon
Thursday:
- Trump administration unveils new counterterrorism strategy
- Pence attacks China on 'predatory' trade, 'coercion' and military 'aggression'
- Senate Judiciary Committee receives FBI background file on Kavanaugh
Friday:
