Susan Collins expected to announce Kavanaugh decision in 3 p.m. ET speech

Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine -- one of four senators who has not yet said whether they will vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court -- is expected to announce her decision on the nomination at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, a Senate source told CNN.

A source close to the Senate said that the senator is scheduled to make a speech on the Senate floor, and is expected to vote in favor of a procedural vote to end debate Friday morning, a timeline she confirmed in public comments to reporters Friday moments before that vote. It is unknown how she might vote in the final confirmation vote expected Saturday.

That creates heightened uncertainty over whether Senate Republicans will have the votes to confirm the nominee.

A confirmation vote could come as early as Saturday, but only if Republicans have at least 50 votes during Friday's initial vote to end debate and move to a final vote.

With a razor-thin majority in the upper chamber, Republicans can only lose one GOP vote if all Democrats vote in opposition and Vice President Mike Pence steps in to break a tie.

Along with Collins, Republican Sen. Jeff Flake and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska as well as red state Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia have not announced whether they will vote for final confirmation.