Clear

French police probe Interpol president Meng Hongwei's disappearance

Police in France have opened an investigation into the disappearance of Interpol president Meng Hongwei, a p...

Posted: Oct. 5, 2018 8:57 AM
Updated: Oct. 5, 2018 8:57 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Police in France have opened an investigation into the disappearance of Interpol president Meng Hongwei, a police source with direct knowledge of the case told CNN Friday.

Meng's wife last heard from him 10 days ago, a spokeswoman for Interpol told CNN, declining to give her name. She refused to say if Meng was on official business in China when he was last heard from.

Asia

China

Continents and regions

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

East Asia

Government organizations - Intl

Interpol

Law enforcement

Criminal investigations

Criminal law

Law and legal system

Policing and police forces

"Interpol is aware of media reports in connection with the alleged disappearance of Interpol President Meng Hongwei. This is a matter for the relevant authorities in both France and China," Interpol said in a statement. "Interpol's General Secretariat headquarters will not comment further."

CNN is awaiting a response from the prosecutor's office in Lyon, France, where the international crime fighting and police cooperation agency is based.

French national police and the French Interior Ministry declined to comment on the story.

CNN has also sought to contact Chinese authorities, but it is a public holiday in China.

Meng, who was formerly China's vice minister for public security and a head of Interpol China, was elected president of Interpol in November 2016.

He was the first Chinese official to become Interpol president, Chinese state news agency Xinhua said at the time.

The secretary-general of Interpol is responsible for the day-to-day running of the organization.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events