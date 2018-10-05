Watch woman defend Spanish speakers at store

This week ends with a flood of news, so let's just get straight to it. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Brett Kavanaugh

The Senate holds a procedural vote this morning on the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, and it's sure to kick off another day of high drama on Capitol Hill. Hundreds of anti-Kavanaugh protesters got arrested yesterday as they tried to pressure the two or three senators who will determine Kavanaugh's fate. Meantime, Kavanaugh gave a closing argument of sorts in a Wall Street Journal op-ed. He said he's an "independent, impartial judge" and conceded he "might have been too emotional" during his testimony last week. Democrats continued to grumble about the FBI inquiry, while President Trump, during a rally in Minnesota, blasted what he called the Dems' politics of "anger and destruction." A final vote on Kavanaugh could come this weekend.

2. Russian meddling

It's not just US elections that the Russians are screwing with. They seem to be trying to mess with the whole world. But the West is starting to fight back -- in an unprecedented and coordinated effort that represents a significant escalation of tensions with Moscow:

• The Netherlands accused Russia's military intelligence agency of targeting the world's chemical weapons watchdog in a foiled cyberattack.

• The UK, Australia and New Zealand said the same agency carried out cyberattacks worldwide, including the hacking two years ago of the US Democratic National Committee.

• And the US Justice Department indicted seven Russian intelligence officers, accusing them of various crimes designed to distract from Russia's state-sponsored sports doping program.

3. Kidnapped schoolgirl

Nigerian schoolgirl Leah Sharibu has been held hostage by Boko Haram for most of this year. Now, her parents say the terror group will execute her this month if its demands aren't met. They're pleading with the Nigerian government to continue negotiations, like it's done for other girls abducted by militants. Sharibu, 15, was abducted in February alongside more than 100 girls from their school in Dapchi. Most were soon released, but Sharibu was held back after she reportedly refused to renounce her Christian faith.

4. Florida's red tide

Florida's awful red tide bloom has spread from its Gulf Coast. It's now on the state's east coast, fouling waters from Palm Beach to Miami Beach. Beaches in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties closed this week. Dead fish are already washing up on some beaches. Red tide -- a naturally occurring explosion of algae in coastal waters -- is rare on Florida's Atlantic coast. A NOAA oceanographer predicts strong currents will rip it apart in a couple of weeks.

5. Nobel Peace Prize

This year's Nobel Peace Prize will be shared by a pair of leading figures in the movement to end sexual violence against women in times of war. Nadia Murad, a Yazidi woman who was held as an ISIS sex slave, and Denis Mukwege, a doctor who has treated thousands of rape victims in Congo, were announced this morning as the award winners. The chair of the Nobel Committee said Murad and Mukwege "put their personal security at risk by courageously combating war crime and seeking justice for victims."

Jobs, jobs, jobs

The September jobs report comes out this morning, and it should be another stellar one. Economists predict a gain of 185,000 new jobs.

